Julio Cascante Named in Costa Rica Roster for Copa América 2024

June 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - La Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (the Costa Rican Football Federation) today announced the 26 players called up to the Costa Rica Men's National Team for Copa América 2024, with Austin FC defender Julio Cascante named in the squad.

"It will be a great privilege to play for Costa Rica at one of the most important national team tournaments in the world," said Cascante. "To potentially represent Costa Rica in a match at Q2 Stadium would be an experience unlike any other."

Cascante will join Costa Rica for group stage matches against Brazil (June 24), Colombia (June 28), and Paraguay (July 2) as the team aims to qualify for the knockout rounds. The match between Costa Rica and Paraguay on July 2 will take place in Austin at Q2 Stadium, with tickets on sale now at www.q2stadium.com .

Cascante, 30, joined Austin FC ahead of the Club's inaugural season in 2021 and signed a contract extension through the end of the 2025 season in April 2023. He has made 104 MLS appearances for Austin across the regular season and playoffs, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists. His seven (7) goal contributions in the 2022 season were tied for the most among all MLS center backs, and he already has two (2) goals to his name in 2024. He was selected to the MLS Team of the Matchday for his performance in Austin's 2-1 win over FC Dallas on March 30.

Cascante has eight (8) previous senior international appearances for Costa Rica, and scored his first career international goal on September 12, 2023 vs. United Arab Emirates.

Copa America is the oldest and one of the most prestigious international soccer tournaments in the world. The 2024 edition will take place from June 20 to July 14, and feature 32 total matches among 16 teams, 10 from CONMEBOL and six (6) from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). For the full schedule and more information, visit www.copaamerica.com.

