Columbus Crew Acquire Dylan Chambost from AS Saint-Étienne

June 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Dylan Chambost from French side AS Saint-Étienne. Chambost, who will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa, will be available for selection when the MLS secondary transfer window opens on Thursday, July 18. Chambost's contract with the Crew is guaranteed through 2026 with a Club option for 2027.

"Dylan is an experienced and versatile player who possesses technical and tactical abilities that will suit our style of play. We are pleased to add a player of his caliber and skillset, which matches the specific profile we identified with Wilfried Nancy for our roster," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Dylan has gained valuable experiences in important matches, including helping his team earn promotion to Ligue 1 two times. We look forward to Dylan joining us in Columbus and getting integrated with our team once the transfer window opens."

Chambost comes to the Black & Gold after most recently helping Saint-Étienne earn promotion back to France's Ligue 1. He played every minute of the two-leg playoff series. In the second and final match of the competition on June 2, he covered more than 16 kilometers over the course of 120 minutes to help his side earn the 2-2 draw and 4-3 aggregate victory. In total, he appeared in 61 matches and scored nine goals since joining Saint-Étienne in 2022 for his second stint with the club.

A Saint-Étienne youth product, Chambost played 74 matches for Saint-Étienne B, recording 20 goals from 2016-19. Chambost made his professional debut for Saint-Étienne on Jan. 24, 2018, in a Coupe de France match against Troyes.

In 2019, Chambost joined Ligue 2 side Troyes. He guided his side to the top of the table during the 2020-21 season, five points clear of their closest competitor, to earn promotion to Ligue 1. In all, he appeared in 70 total matches for Troyes and notched two goals prior to his return to Saint-Étienne.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire midfielder Dylan Chambost for an undisclosed transfer fee from French side Saint-Étienne on June 11, 2024. His contract with the Crew is guaranteed through 2026 with a Club option for 2027.

Name: Dylan Chambost

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Born: Aug. 19, 1997, in Annecy, France

Citizenship: France

Previous Experience: Saint-Étienne B (2016-19), Saint-Étienne (2018-19), Troyes (2019-22), Saint-Étienne (2022-24).

