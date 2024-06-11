Nashville SC Notes June 11-16, 2024

June 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (4W-5L-7D) will hit the midpoint of the 2024 Major League Soccer season when it plays the New York Red Bulls (8W-4L-5D) on Saturday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Nashville SC regulars Aníbal Godoy (Panama), Shaq Moore (United States) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) could remain on international duty past June 12 when their respective federations submit the official roster of players participating in the Copa America USA 2024(TM). Walker Zimmerman will return from international duty after the United States Men's National Team takes on Japan Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. CT at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (live stats available on the Match Hub) to conclude its final pre-Olympic Training Camp.

On Monday, June 10, Nashville Soccer Club was named one of 2024's Top Midsize Workplaces in Middle Tennessee by the Tennessean. The Tennessean partnered with Energage to compile the list.

NOTES:

Nashville SC: is playing for the first time since June 1 due to the international break enters play Saturday unbeaten in four of last five matches opened its season against the New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Pak on Feb. 25 in a scoreless draw is 0W-2L-3D all-time against the New York Red Bulls travels to Red Bull Arena for the first time since March 4, 2023 and the third time in series history is 36W-27L-36D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents is 21W-27L-25D all-time on the road is 4W-5L-3D all-time in June starts its fifth of nine multi-match weeks in 2024 across all competitions Saturday (June 15 at New York Red Bulls, June 19 at Toronto FC, June 22 vs. New York City FC) will face both New York MLS clubs in one week for the second time in club history (vs. NYC Feb. 25, 2023 and at RBNY March 4, 2023)

Teal Bunbury has nine goal contributions against the New York Red Bulls (four goals, five assists) in 26 appearances is seventh among active players for all-time regular season games played (379) is one game away from reaching 400 career appearances (MLS regular season + playoffs)

Sean Davis played for the New York Red Bulls from 2015-21 has only faced the Red Bulls as a Boy in Gold

Aníbal Godoy recorded his 138th international cap while captaining Panama to a 2-0 win over Guyana on Thursday, June 6 and a 3-1 win over Montserrat on Sunday, June 9 in two World Cup Qualifying matches

Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 14 games started and 1,259 minutes played is three regular season appearances away from 100 games played and five starts away from 90 as a Boy in Gold

Hany Mukhtar has recorded goal contributions in each of Nashville SC's last three matches (one goal vs. ATL, two assists at CIN, one goal vs. NE) leads Nashville SC with 10 goal contributions (four goals, six assists) leads Nashville SC with six assists, 44 shots and 13 shots on target is eighth among active players with 62 career goals

Alex Muyl played for the New York Red Bulls from 2016-20 has only faced the Red Bulls as a Boy in Gold

Jacob Shaffelburg recorded his ninth and tenth international caps for Canada after registering 45 minutes in a 4-0 loss against the Netherlands on Thursday, June 6 and five minutes in a scoreless draw against France on Sunday, June 9 during pre-Copa America 2024 friendly matches

Sam Surridge leads Nashville SC with five goals

Joe Willis is tied fifth for most shutouts this season (four) has allowed only five goals in his past seven starts, with three shutouts in that span owns a 0.8 goals against average (GAA) with Nashville against the Red Bulls

Dru Yearwood played for the New York Red Bulls from 2020-23 has only faced the Red Bulls as a Boy in Gold

