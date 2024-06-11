Audi Field to Host Fourth Annual "Truth and Service Classic" Football Game Between Howard University and Hampton University

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Audi Field will host the fourth annual "Truth and Service Classic" college football game between home team Hampton University and visitor Howard University on Sept. 21. To secure your tickets for the Truth and Service Classic on Sept. 21 sign up for Priority Access today to purchase tickets before the tickets go on-sale to the general public on June 26.

"We are proud to welcome both Howard University and Hampton University back for the fourth iteration of the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field," Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations, said. "Last year's Truth and Service Classic was a resounding success, and we look forward to hosting another weekend full of celebration and competition alongside two of our country's leading universities right here in the Nation's Capital."

This storied rivalry between two of the nation's prominent historically Black colleges dates to 1908 and is known as the "Battle for the Real HU." Hampton University currently leads the all-time series with a record of 56-41-1 against Howard University. The two teams last met at Hampton University on Sept. 16, 2023, with the Hampton Pirates edging out the Howard Bison, 35-34.

"We're excited for our football team to play in the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field for the fourth time," said Howard Director of Athletics Kery Davis. "The last three years have brought so much excitement and we're looking forward to renewing our long-time rivalry with Hampton. We would like to thank D.C. United and Audi Field for this incredible partnership and opportunity for our student-athletes."

The Truth and Service Classic was established in 2021 when Audi Field hosted Howard University against longtime rivals Hampton University at the 20,000-seat venue in downtown Washington, D.C., the home of Major League Soccer club D.C. United. Hampton University won the inaugural Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field when they took down the Howard Bison by a score of 48-22 on Sept. 18, 2021, in front of a near-capacity crowd. On Oct. 15, 2022, Howard University hosted Harvard University in the second installment of the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field, falling to the Crimson 41-25.

The Hampton Pirates joined the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in 2022 after four seasons in the Big South Conference. The storied program graduated to a Division I college football program in 1995, after more than two decades in NCAA Division II. Hampton also claimed seven Black College National Championships - 1922, 1985, 1994, 1997, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

The Howard Bison play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and have been a football program for over 125 years. Over the course of the program's history, they have won five Black College National Championships and three conference championships. The Bison are back-to-back MEAC Champions and are coming off of their first appearance in the Celebration Bowl, Black college football's national championship game. The Bison begin their 2024 college football season on the road against Rutgers on August 29.

To register your interest in attending the game or any of the additional weekend activities you can visit www.audifield.com. All those who register will be included in an exclusive ticket pre-sale that begins prior to tickets becoming available to the public on June 26.

