LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 15

June 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for their home match against Sporting Kansas City, Pride Celebration presented by Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH), at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, June 15 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open at 6:00 p.m. PT for Saturday's match between LA and Sporting Kansas City. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

Fan Giveaway

Prior to the match between the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City kicking off this Saturday, as part of Pride Celebration, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Robbie Rogers bobblehead.

DJ Litch Please Pregame, Halftime and Postgame DJ Set

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's match to enjoy musical entertainment provided by DJ Litch Please who is scheduled to perform at pregame, halftime and at Extra Time in the Stadium Club following Saturday's match. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will have a pregame and halftime DJ set to excite and entertain fans of the club. Ally Johnson, host of the Klein and Ally Show on KROQ, will perform the national anthem.

Merchandise

The adidas Pride Pre-Match top will be available for purchase at the LA Galaxy Team Store.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, the LA Galaxy Foundation and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with LA County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH), Herbalife, and the Covenant House also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times, the LA Galaxy Merchandise Truck and ramen sampling from Maruchan.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning off player-signed One Pride pre-match tops. The online auction will open on Saturday, June 15 at 3:30 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Hero of the Match is United States Marine Corps Sergeant Colby Holstein. Sergeant Holstein's accomplishments include three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals. The Community Partner of the Match is Covenant House Strides for Pride. Fans can visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn more about how they offer support to LGBTQ+ youth.

Pride Celebration Ticket Pack

The LA Galaxy are offering a special ticket pack for this Saturday's match against Sporting Kansas City. The first 350 tickets purchased through this offer come with a Pride Night LA Galaxy bucket hat. The Pride Celebration pack is available for purchase.

Extra Time

DJ Litch Please will perform for fans at Extra Time, the LA Galaxy's post-match party in the American Express Stadium Club, following the match against SKC until 11:00 p.m. PT. All fans are welcome to attend.

Match Information

Playing the first of three games in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy play host to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 15 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Saturday's match marks the 81st meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, with LA leading the all-time series 32-29-19. Against Sporting KC, LA holds a 27-26-18 record in league play and a 5-3-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy earned a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park on March 23. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last four matches played (1-0-3; 7 GF, 6 GA) against Kansas City dating back to Sept. 4, 2022. In seven matches played at home during the 2024 campaign, LA holds an unbeaten record of 4-0-3 (16 GF, 11 GA). During those seven matches played at home, Riqui Puig has tallied six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists), while Gabriel Pec has recorded four goals and three assists at Dignity Health Sports Park this season.

