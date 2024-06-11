Toronto FC Sign Sean Johnson to a New Contract

June 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Sean Johnson to a one-year contract extension guaranteed through 2025 with a team option for 2026.

"We are happy to announce that Sean has signed an extension with Toronto FC, as he has been an integral part of our evolution both on and off the field," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "Sean will continue to provide us with the consistency and stability we will need in our group as we continue to push towards reaching our full potential. His leadership has been a fundamental aspect of our team's identity, and we look forward to Sean helping our club achieve its goals in 2024 and beyond."

In his two seasons with Toronto FC, Johnson, 35, has recorded 10 clean sheets in 35 games played across all competitions. This season, he has registered four clean sheets and 40 saves in 12 matches (all starts) for TFC in MLS action. In the 2024 season opener against FC Cincinnati on February 25, Johnson reached a significant milestone by recording his 100th career clean sheet (MLS regular season and MLS Playoffs), making him the fourth player in MLS history to achieve the feat. Notably, on May 25 against FC Cincinnati, Johnson made his 400th MLS appearance, which included 385 regular season and 15 playoff matches, making him the second active MLS goalkeeper to reach the milestone behind Stefan Frei. This year, he has earned three MLS Team of the Matchday honours during the 2024 MLS regular season.

"I am excited to extend my time in Toronto - the fans have welcomed me with open arms since arriving," said goalkeeper Sean Johnson. "TFC has a rich history of success and I'm committed to giving everything to add some more special moments for the club and the city."

The Lilburn, Georgia native originally joined TFC after spending six seasons (2017 - 2022) with New York City FC, where he recorded 60 clean sheets in 206 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, MLS is Back, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League and Leagues Cup) for NYCFC. In 2021, he led the club to their first MLS Cup championship and was named the 2021 MLS Cup Finals MVP after making two saves in a penalty shootout to defeat the Portland Timbers. Johnson originally joined NYCFC in November 2016 and served as the club captain since 2021.

Prior to joining New York City FC, Johnson played for Chicago Fire for seven years from 2010 to 2016, where he made 194 appearances for the team across all competitions. Johnson was selected by the Chicago Fire in the fourth round (51st overall pick) of the 2010 MLS SuperDraft and made his debut in a 3-2 win against the LA Galaxy on August 1, 2010.

Internationally, Johnson has played 13 matches for the U.S. National Team, recording six clean sheets and four wins in all competitions. He earned his first cap and made three saves in a 1-0 win against Costa Rica in the Gold Cup group stage on July 16, 2013. He was named to the United States roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

