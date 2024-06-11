FC Dallas and North Texas SC Announce Updates to 2024 Coaching Staffs

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced updates to its 2024 coaching staff. John Gall and Kevin Martínez have been named assistant coaches under interim head coach Peter Luccin. Goalkeeper coach Drew Keeshan and head of performance Miguel Villagrasa will remain in their current roles. The club has also announced it has parted ways with assistant coach Javier Cabello.

With Gall transitioning into the first team, Michel Garbini has been named North Texas SC interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season. Garbini has named Alex Aldaz his first assistant coach. Goalkeeper coach Kyle Zobeck will remain in his respective role at the club.

Gall joins the first team staff following a successful stint with North Texas SC. Since taking over in November 2023, Gall has led North Texas to a successful 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season start, North Texas currently sits first of the Western Conference. Gall departs North Texas with a record of 11-4-6.

Gall joined the organization as the FC Dallas Youth Boys Director of Coaching in 2015. For the 2016 season, Gall transitioned to head coach of the U12s Academy. Gall also served as the head coach for the U13s and U 19s. Gall holds a USSF A, UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A coaching licenses. Prior to joining the FC Dallas system, Gall served as the head coach of Marcus High School's boys soccer team in Flower Mound, Texas, from 2001-16.

Kevin Martínez joined the first team staff in March 2024 after serving as the Academy Director of Sports Performance for the FC Dallas Academy since August 2023. Prior to joining FC Dallas, Martínez served as the Penya Esportiva Sant Jordi head coach. Martínez also served as assistant coach to Spanish clubs CD Ibiza, UE Olot and Eldense. Martínez earned a Bachelor of Sport Science Sports Studies from Universidad de Valencia and a Master's in high performance in team sports from FC Barcelona. Martínez holds a UEFA Pro Coaching license.

FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium versus St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 PM CT on Y'all Means All Night presented by NUU.

North Texas SC will enter a bye week this weekend before hosting Austin FC II on Saturday, June 22, in the first edition of the Texas showdown. The match kicks off at 7:45PM CT and will be available to watch for free on MLSNEXTPro.com and YouTube.

