Jr. Home Run Derby Coming to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A Regional Jr. Home Run Derby is coming to Segra Park Saturday, July 17 at 9 am for kids 14 and under to compete in.

Registration for the Jr. Home Run Derby will remain open for those who wish to join. The Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby divides boys and girls into two age divisions, 12 and under and 14 and under. All participants must register online prior to the event. The event starts at 9 am, and all participants should bring a form of age verification to Segra Park.

Champions from both divisions will move through a Regional Level prior to having an opportunity to compete at the finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Participants can register for the Jr. Home Run Derby online here. All participants should bring age verification, such as a copy of a birth certificate or something similar, to the competition.

Participants will be put into 30-minute time slots throughout the day in order to limit the number of people on-field and in the ballpark at one time. All participants who have registered for the event will be contacted one week prior to the event to select what time slot would work best for them. Each 30-minute time slot will be limited to 10 kids.

Families are invited to watch their child participate in the competitions but will not be allowed on field. For questions about the event, please contact Nick Spano by email at nspano@columbiafireflies.com.

For more information about the upcoming Fireflies season or other events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

