Cannon Baller Chronicle: Week Eight

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed week eight of the 2021 season, taking down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in four of the six matchups at Atrium Health Ballpark, good enough for the Ballers' first home series win. Here are some notable performances from the series against Fayetteville:

(All stats are reflective of games from 6/22 to 6/27)

RHP Jesus Valles:

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Valles shook off early season struggles and kept the Woodpeckers off the scoreboard in his start on Thursday night. The righty allowed just two hits and struck out three, letting Fayetteville bat just .125 in Valles' five innings of work.

RHP Tyson Messer:

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Earning recognition in the Cannon Baller Chronicle is not always about putting up the best stats. Messer is showcased this week due to his two clutch outings on Tuesday and Friday. The Campbell alumnus tallied a save on Friday night, striking out his only batter faced en route to a Ballers victory.

1B Harvin Mendoza:

.429 AVG, 9 H, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 1 R

Mendoza joined the Ballers at the beginning of the month and has immediately contributed. The Venezuela native has brought a presence to the plate as well as in the clubhouse, contributing with a hit in five of the six games with Fayetteville, including a 3/5 night with 3 RBIs on Friday.

2B/3B/SS Samil Polanco:

.316 AVG, 6 H, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R

Polanco currently holds one of the quietest hot streaks in the Low-A East. The 21-year-old infielder is currently on a 13-game hit streak and a 15-game on-base streak. Polanco's two streaks date back to May, despite him missing about a month's worth of games due to injury.

LOOKING AHEAD:

06/29-07/04

Charleston RiverDogs (1st Low-A East South Division, 31-15)

The RiverDogs, Low-A East affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, visit Kannapolis for the first time as an affiliate of the Rays since 2004. From 2005-2020, Charleston was an affiliate of the New York Yankees. The RiverDogs are the top team in Low-A East with a .674 win percentage, winning eight of their last 10 games, including each of their last three against the Augusta GreenJackets. Charleston is second in Low-A East in run differential, scoring 81 more runs than their opponent in all games this season.

The RiverDogs hold nine of the top 30 prospects in the Rays organization in RHP Cole Wilcox (No.8), C Heriberto Hernandez (No.12), RHP JJ Goss (No.13), RHP Seth Johnson (No.14), RHP Taj Bradley (No.20), SS Osleivis Basabe (No.23), SS Alika Williams (No.24), OF Nick Schnell (No.29), and 2B Curtis Mead (No.30).

In 10 starts, Wilcox is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA. Hernandez is batting .227 with a .405 slugging percentage in 39 games. Goss is listed on the IL and has not appeared this season. Johnson, a local product of J.M. Robinson High School and Campbell University, is 3-2 with a 2.32 ERA in his nine games this year. Bradley is 4-3 with a 2.86 ERA in eight appearances. Basabe, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Nate Lowe trade, is currently on the 7-day IL. Williams is batting .254 in 16 appearances. Schnell has struggled in his 38 games, batting a cool .168. Finally, Mead has been an offensive highlight reel for Charleston, batting .348 with a team-high 29 RBIs, adding a league-high 56 hits and 19 doubles in 40 games.

Despite the low batting average, Schnell is the active leader in home runs with eight. Diego Infante is 13-16 in stolen base attempts. Logan Driscoll, who is currently on a rehab assignment in Florida and is expected to rejoin the RiverDogs soon, leads all Low-A East batters with a .429 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage.

On the mound, Bradley leads Charleston with four wins, notching one of just three complete games in the entire Low-A East. Wilcox leads the team in strikeouts with 52, starts with 10, and is tops in walks among all RiverDog starters by allowing just five walks all season. RHP Steffon Moore has tallied 19 strikeouts in nine games out of the bullpen.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers host RiverDogs, Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, this week with the homestand finale landing on July 4 before traveling to Virginia for a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals, Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, July 6-11.

Tickets can be purchased for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fans can also keep up with the action on the team's social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on Twitter at @Kcannonballers.

