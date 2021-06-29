Arruda Promoted, Turner and Witt Added, Barrett Ends Rehab Assignment

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday a series of transactions that impact the FredNats roster. Infielder J.T. Arruda has been promoted to Advanced-A Wilmington, reliever Trey Turner has been activated from the Injured List, Paul Witt has been added from the Complex League, and reliever Aaron Barrett has been sent to Double-A Harrisburg after completing his rehab assignment.

Arruda, 23, played in a team-leading 41 of Fredericksburg's first 48 games. He batted .235 with five doubles, two triples, one home run and nine runs batted in. He led the team with nine stolen bases in nine attempts, and his 29 walks gave him a team-leading .373 on-base percentage.

Turner, 25, had been on Fredericksburg's injured list since the start of the season but was not with the team. The right-handed reliever out of Missouri State is 2-5 with a 4.81 earned run average in two professional seasons, and most recently pitched with short-season Auburn and Class-A Hagerstown in 2019. With the Suns, he went 1-3 with a 3.80 earned run average in 16 relief appearances. He will wear uniform number 10.

Witt, 23, re-joins the Fredericksburg roster after playing in nine games from May 5 to May 16. The infielder out of Virginia Commonwealth University batted .056 with one hit, one run batted in and five walks, getting six starts at shortstop. He will once again wear uniform number 8.

Barrett, 33, pitched in four games for the FredNats after joining the team on rehab from Triple-A Rochester. He allowed two earned runs in 5.0 innings for a 3.60 earned run average, striking out 11 batters and holding opponents to a .111 average. In his first appearance on June 19, he struck out four batters in one inning.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 29 players.

