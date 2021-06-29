Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Myrtle Beach

The Down East Wood Ducks open up a 12-game road trip with a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The Wood Ducks will send RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 4.87) to the mound and Myrtle Beach will counter with LHP Didier Vargas (2-2, 5.40)

ENGLERT DELIVERS SIX STRONG INNINGS IN WIN OVER CAROLINA : Thanks to six strong innings by Mason Englert, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Carolina Mudcats, 6-2 Sunday afternoon.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 10-14 at home and have a .210 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are averaging 4.0 runs/game at home. The pitching staff continues to struggle at home, although they have a 3.61 ERA at home, their road ERA is 3.16.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 25-13 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 106 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (24) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 219 - 179 and 68 - 48 in the first two innings. Down East is 9-3 when they score first, and 23-6 overall when they score first

MIGHTY MASON: Mason Englert has caught fire since the start of June. After the first month of the season, Englert ended May with a 1-1 record and a 4.60 ERA. In June, he has made three starts, going 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 16.0 innings.

