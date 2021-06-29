Columbia Fireflies Roster Move & Game Notes at Augusta

The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Kansas City Royals, have made the following roster moves affecting their active roster:

RHP Ismael Aquino has been placed on the 7-day injured list retro-active to June 27

There is no corresponding move. The Fireflies active roster sits at 27 with one player on the injured list.

The Columbia Fireflies start a series against the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Adrian Alcantara (2-3, 4.25 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and LHP Jake McSteen (2-0, 3.26 ERA) counters for the GreenJackets.

BULLPEN BLOWS UP IN SERIES FINALE VS PELICANS: The Columbia Fireflies brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth after surrendering eight runs in the final two innings, but couldn't pull back to even in a 10-6 loss to Myrtle Beach Sunday at Segra Park. Myrtle Beach (21-26) sent 11 batters to the plate in the ninth and tallied seven runs, four charged to Nathan Webb (BS, 0, L, 0-1) and three to Marlin Willis to go up 10-3 with just three outs left for the Fireflies (25-19). Herard Gonzalez, Darryl Collins and Omar Hernandez all collected RBI in the ninth to draw the score within four. The game ended with the bases loaded and Rubendy Jaquez at the plate. The shortstop ended the game with a ground out as Jake Reindl (S, 1) recorded the final out, cleaning the game up for Hansel Moreno.

COLLINS CRUSHING BALL: Fireflies outfielder Darryl Collins has always had one of the higher averages on the team, but over the course of the last week, he's been able to show a bit of his power while increasing his batting average. Dating back to June 24, the lefty has played in four games and has tallied five hits in 16 at-bats (.313). Collins has driven in seven RBI, drawn two walks and stolen his fifth base of the season during that stretch as well.

YOU WANNA SEE SOME REAL SPEED?: The Fireflies saw Tyler Tolbert climb his way a position higher on the all-time team leaderboard. Tolbert stole a Fireflies-best three bases in Friday night's game to give him 21 on the season. That tied him for second-most in a single season for a Fireflies player with Hansel Moreno, who accomplished the feat in 2018. He's chasing Jacob Zanon, who stole 28 bags in 2017. Tolbert stole a base again Thursday to increase his total to 24 this year.

EMSHOFF EMERGING: Catcher Kale Emshoff started the month of June off in a rut. Columbia's backstop began the month 1-30 at the plate with 15 strikeouts and eight walks. That's a .033 batting average and a .230 on-base percentage. He's picked things up the last two days though, going 2-5 at the dish with a pair of walks and a homer. It only makes sense that the Royals' 30th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, would get hot again while the team is at home. This year, Emshoff has a .311 average at home with all three of his homers and 14 RBI across 45 at-bats. That's compared to a .146 average and eight RBI in 48 at-bats on the road in 2021.

GAGE-ING YOUR INTEREST: After starting his tenure in Columbia 0-5, third baseman Gage Hughes made sure his first hit counted, pushing an opposite field homer beyond the right field wall to put the Fireflies in front 3-2 in the third inning of last night's game with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SAVING THE OPPORTUNITY: Last night, Walter Pennington earned his team-leading third save of the year. The southpaw has earned all three of his saves at home and has now punched out 18 hitters in 11.2 innings at Segra Park this year. Despite allowing an earned run last night, the Coloradoan still has a 1.54 ERA at home and has maintained a 0.77 ERA at the friendly confines in 2021.

COMING SOON: After a week on the road, the Fireflies will return home to play a six-game series against the first-place Charleston RiverDogs. Saturday, July 10 fans can dress up for our annual Capes & Villains celebration.

