Joliet Avoids Sweep with Great Pitching

August 11, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release





AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, could not capitalize on the many opportunities to score in this one and drop the final game of the series with Joliet by a final score of 4-2.

The Crushers (40-36) left a small village on the base paths in the loss. By the end of the game, there were 10 runners left on base. While the Slammers (32-46) win their sixth game in their last ten with the win.

Paul Hall Jr. (1-2) picks up the loss as he gave up three runs on six hits over his 5.1 innings pitched. Matt Quintana (6-3) earns the win after he threw 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball where he only gave up four hits, walked five, and struck out eight. Ryan Koziol (20) got the save as he gave up only one run over his 2.0 innings of work.

The Joliet Slammers started off the game hot and never seemed to cool down. In the top of the first inning, Oliver Nunez hit a one out single and then scored a batter later on an RBI double hit by Dash Winningham.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Slammers added to their lead. Nunez reached on an error committed by Brody Wofford at third to start the inning. Winningham followed Nunez's at-bat with a single to put runners at first and second. Harrison Bragg came up big for the Slammers a batter later with an RBBI single to make it a 2-0 Joliet lead.

The third run of the game for Joliet came in the sixth inning. Winningham continued his impressive day and hit a one out double for his second extra base hit of the game. A batter later, Harrison Bragg hit an RBI single to score Winningham and make it a three-run Slammers lead.

The final run for the Slammers came an inning later. Jared Morello hit a two out single to keep the inning alive. The next batter, London Lindley, hit what should have been an inning ending groundout but instead reach on an error committed by the third baseman Wofford. Nunez then stepped in and hit an RBI single to score Morello and make it 4-0.

The Crushers put up their first run in the seventh inning. Brody Wofford, Aaron Hill, and Emmanuel Marrero hit back-to-back-to-back singles to start the inning. With the bases juiced and no outs, Steven Kraft hit an RBI sac fly to score Wofford and make it a 3-1 game. But Quintana locked in and got Zach Racusin and Logan Farrar out to end the inning and strand the runners on first and second.

In the ninth, Emmanuel Marrero belted his 12th homer of the season for Lake Erie's second run, but it was not enough to help the Crushers comeback against the Slammers.

The Crushers will have Monday off but will start a four-game series with the Gateway Grizzlies on Tuesday at Sprenger Health Care Stadium in Avon, Ohio. There is a double header scheduled for Tuesday with the first pitch at 5:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 11, 2019

Joliet Avoids Sweep with Great Pitching - Lake Erie Crushers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.