Roa Drives in Two in Loss

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Hector Roa drove in two runs with a multi-hit performance, but the early hole dug by the Wild Things was too much to climb out of, as they fell in the rubber game to Evansville, 9-2.

Evansville scored twice in the first inning on a two-run homer by Elijah MacNamee, before Washington got a run back in the first. Roa singled home his first run to make it 2-1.

The Otters scored twice in the third and four times in the fifth inning, with seven of the total eight to that point coming in against the line of AJ Bogucki, who took the loss. James Meeker allowed one in that fifth and one in the eighth, unearned, in his four innings.

Roa's second RBI single happened in the sixth inning.

The Wild Things now turn their attention to a week-day series with the Joliet Slammers on the road. First pitch Tuesday at DuPage Medical Group Field is at 7:05 p.m. CT.

