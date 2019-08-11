ThunderBolts Drop Series Finale at Gateway

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies scored five runs with two outs in the second inning and held the lead the rest of the way as they beat the ThunderBolts 6-4 at GCS Ballpark Sunday night.

Brynn Martinez launched his fifth home run of the year in the top of the first inning to give the ThunderBolts (32-46) a 1-0 lead but Gateway (31-46) came back the next inning.

The Grizzlies loaded the bases but Hayden Shenefield got to two outs and an o-2 count on Brent Sakurai before he hit Sakurai with a pitch to force in the first run. Connor Owings followed with a two-run double and Luke Lowery hit a two-run single to put the Grizzlies ahead 5-1.

Tanner Gardner's solo home run in the fourth inning brought the Bolts back within three, but Gateway got an RBI single from Shawon Dunston, Jr. in the fifth to reclaim the four-run advantage.

The ThunderBolts made their last run at the lead in the sixth inning. Michael Mateja hit his third home run of the road trip to lead off the inning. Gardner and Tyler Alamo both singled to put two on with two out and Micah Coffey singled home Gardner to make it 6-4. A wild pitch moved the tying run into scoring position for the Bolts but Jason Seever got Jordan Swiss to flyout to end the threat.

Ian Kahaloa (2-5) struck out 11 ThunderBolts over his 5.2 innings in the game and picked up the win for Gateway. Shenefield (1-1) took the loss, allowing five runs over 3.2 innings.

The ThunderBolts take Monday off and begin a three-game home stand against the Schaumburg Boomers on Tuesday. Kenny Mathews (3-9, 4.05) starts for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Connor Reed (4-6, 3.91) on $2 Ticket Tuesday at Ozinga Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and the broadcast can be heard through wcthunderbolts.com.

