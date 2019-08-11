Grizzlies Take Rubber Match over ThunderBolts

August 11, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies piled up five runs in the second inning Sunday night and took a lead they did not relinquish en route to a 6-4 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts in the rubber match of a three-game series at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Gateway (31-46) finished its seven-game homestand with two wins in three games against Windy City (32-46).

After the ThunderBolts took a first-inning lead on a solo home run from Brynn Martinez, the Grizzlies responded with five runs in the second. Brent Sakurai opened the scoring when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run and tie the game. Connor Owings then doubled to drive in two more and Luke Lowery singled to knock in a pair of his own.

All five Grizzlies runs in the second inning scored with two outs.

Ian Kahaloa (2-5) conceded four runs over 5 2/3 innings for the victory. He struck out a career-high 11 batters and battled through three ThunderBolts home runs.

Jason Seever, Lucas Lanphere, Grant Black, and Geoff Bramblett combined for 3 1/3 shutout innings out of the Grizzlies bullpen. Bramblett locked down his 10th save of the year. He has not allowed an earned run since June 16. Sunday marked his 21st scoreless appearance in a row and lowered his ERA to 0.58 for the season.

Lowery and Shawon Dunston Jr. both had multi-hit games for the Grizzlies.

Gateway will be off Monday before opening a seven-game road trip with a doubleheader Tuesday at Lake Erie.

