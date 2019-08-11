Rascals Finish Sweep of Freedom

O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals completed a three-game sweep of the Florence Freedom on Sunday night, winning the series finale in blowout fashion, 17-7. The Rascals scored 11 runs in the sixth inning. Braxton Martinez had a monster night, hitting two home runs and driving in seven total runs in the victory.

The Rascals jumped out to a 5-0 start, getting a two-run single from James Morisano in the first and back-to-back homers from Martinez and Trevor Achenbach in the second. The Freedom then struck for three in the top of the third, getting a sacrifice fly from Austin Wobrock and a two-run triple from Connor Crane. LJ Kalawaia hit an RBI single in the bottom of the frame to put the Rascals up 6-3.

The Freedom tied the game in the fifth, getting a two-run single from Austin Wobrock and a bases-loaded walk from Taylor Bryant. The Rascals offense erupted in the sixth, sending 14 men to the plate, scoring 11 total runs and breaking the game wide open. Five of the runs came from Martinez alone, including a three-run blast. Achenbach added a three-run shot of his own later in the inning.

Rascals starter Taylor Ahearn allowed five runs over four innings in a no-decision. Reliever Andrew Vernon (4-1) earned the win, striking out the side in the sixth. Freedom starter Scott Sebald also took a no-decision, allowing six runs over five innings with 10 strikeouts. Sean Hughes (2-1) took the loss, allowing six runs without recording an out.

The Rascals (46-33) are off Monday, and travel to southern Indiana for a three-game set against the Evansville Otters beginning Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from historic Bosse Field.

