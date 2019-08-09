Johnathon Tripp Taking Talent to Cincinnati

O'FALLON, Mo - After completing nearly two seasons of dominance in the Frontier League, Florence hurler, Johnathon Tripp, becomes the fifth Freedom player to sign an affiliated contract in 2019, the two-time All-Star to start his ascent in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Tripp, 25, had just transitioned from being a closer, to an integral part of the Freedom five-man rotation. The power right-hander made the transition seamlessly, allowing just one run on six hits over two starts, spanning eleven total innings. In what became the last appearance for Tripp (4-3, 1.06) in a Freedom uniform, the Spring, TX native went six one-hit, shut-out innings en route to a, 2-0, victory over the Washington Wild Things at UC Health Stadium on August 4.

As a closer, Tripp was a two-time All-Star, racking up 28 career saves during his reign as the bullpen hammer. In 2018, Tripp totaled a 2.70 ERA in 43.1 innings (38 appearances), fanning 55 batters while walking 15 on his way to 15 saves.

This season, the former Texas Tech Red Raider made thirteen appearances and spanned 16.2 innings before allowing his first earned run, snapping his streak in the final game before the All-Star break. When all was said and done, the righty earned 13 saves and totaled a 1.06 ERA in 42.1 innings of work, sporting a (4-3) record at the time of his signing. Tripp struck out 41 batters this season, walking only ten.

Foreshadowing the transition that would come in the second-half of the season, the newest member of the Cincinnati Reds organization, Tripp, got the start in the 2019 Mid-Summer Classic in Rockland County, New York. The hurler overpowered the All-Stars of the Can-Am League, whiffing the side in his lone frame.

"About time!" Exclaimed Freedom manager, Dennis Pelfrey, he continued. "Tripp has dominated a very good Frontier League for almost 2 years. He has earned the opportunity with his maturity and pitch-ability We are excited for him and his family. Looking forward to him climbing the ranks of affiliated ball."

After sending four guys to the next level in 2017 and 2018, the Freedom have now sent five players to Major League Baseball affiliates in 2019, a franchise-best under fifth-year skipper, Pelfrey. Tripp will join former Freedom teammate, Tyler Gibson in the Reds organization, and is the 45th Freedom alumni to earn a MiLB contract.

