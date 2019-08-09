Wegmann Chucks Eight Strong in Victory

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Nick Wegmann fanned eight over eight innings, matching a season high, and allowed a run in the fourth inning, as he picked up his sixth win. The Wild Things picked up their third victory of the homestand and opened the weekend series with a 2-1 victory.

Both of Washington's runs scored on a two-run single by Hector Roa, who reached 60 RBI for the third-straight season with the base hit. That came in the first inning, before Evansville's Ryan Long matched Roa's 60 RBI mark in the fourth with an RBI double.

Wegmann allowed just five hits and one walk in his eight innings of work to advance to 6-5 and drop his season ERA to 3.05. Zach Strecker picked up his 10th save, which also counted as the 51st of his illustrious Frontier League career, by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Wild Things and Otters will play two tomorrow. Game one will resume from June 20's suspended game, which will see the Wild Things at the plate with runners on first and second and leading 1-0 in the second inning. There is one out with no count to the eight spot of the order for Washington. Both teams will have to make changes.

The game will serve as a rubber game to the original series, as all numbers will revert back to June 20, even for those who play, who were not on their respective teams at the time. Game two of the twinbill will follow, and serve as the middle game of the originally-scheduled series between the teams. First pitch of the resumed game is slated for 5:05 p.m.

