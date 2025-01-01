Johannes Recalled, Bantle Reassigned to Toledo

January 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday recalled left wing Hunter Johannes from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and reassigned left wing Carson Bantle to the Walleye.

Johannes posted five points (2-3-5) in four games with Toledo from Dec. 27-31, making his ECHL debut on Dec. 27 against the Iowa Heartlanders. He later scored his first goal as a professional during a two-point night (1-1-2) on Dec. 29 against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Johannes has appeared in 17 games with the Griffins this year and has one assist, 20 penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. Last season, the 26-year-old made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 5 against the Rockford IceHogs and finished the regular season with six appearances before making his Calder Cup Playoff debut in Game 3 of the Central Division Finals against Milwaukee on May 22. Prior to turning pro, Johannes spent five campaigns in the collegiate ranks at American International College (2019-22), Lindenwood University (2022-23), and the University of North Dakota (2023-24). The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native accumulated 57 points (29-28-57), 128 penalty minutes and a plus-30 rating in 88 NCAA outings. Johannes became a three-time Atlantic Hockey Association champion at American International College from 2019-22 in addition to winning the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's regular season in 2023-24 with North Dakota. Johannes also spent two seasons in the USHL from 2016-18 (3-6-9 in 44 GP), and one campaign in the NAHL in 2018-19 (16-16-32 in 55 GP).

Bantle made his AHL debut on Oct. 26 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and has logged six games and six penalty minutes with the Griffins. When Bantle was recalled by the Griffins on Dec. 6, he ranked second on Toledo's roster with 10 goals in 15 games, which was also tied for ninth in the ECHL. Throughout 15 outings with the Walleye, Bantle has 10 points (10-0-10), 13 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The 22-year-old spent four seasons in the NCAA with Michigan Tech University (2020-21) and the University of Wisconsin (2021-24). In the college ranks, Bantle showed 52 points (33-19-52) and 109 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. The Onalaska, Wis., native also participated in two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitals from 2018-20 and totaled 69 points (30-39-69) in 111 contests. Bantle was selected with the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

