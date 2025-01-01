San Jose Barracuda Sign Goaltender Samuel St-Hilaire to ATO

January 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed goaltender Samuel St-Hilaire to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

St-Hilaire, 20, has appeared in 16 games this season with the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic, going 9-7, with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. Over his three-year junior career, the native of St-Elzéar-de-Beauce, Quebec, has played 81 games between Rimouski and the Sherbrooke Phoenix, going 48-24-3, with a 2.56 goals-against average, 904 save percentage and six shutouts. In addition, he has played 12 postseason games, going 3-5, with a 2.89 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound undrafted free agent was a member of Team Canada's U20 World Juniors team in 2023, not appearing in any games.

