Dallas Stars Loan Forward Justin Hryckowian to Texas Stars

January 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned forward Justin Hryckowian to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hryckowian, 23, played two games for Dallas, making his NHL debut Dec. 29 at Chicago in a 5-1 win. He also ranks fourth among Texas skaters with 26 points (12-14&) in 27 games, sharing the lead among AHL rookies in goals and points. The center also has a +17 rating, which leads all rookies and ranks third overall. Of Hryckowian's 26 points, 21 have come in even-strength situations. He has recorded nine multi-point games, including three different two-goal games, most recently Dec. 22 at Grand Rapids in a 3-2 overtime win.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19.

Texas returns home for its first two games of 2025. The Stars host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.