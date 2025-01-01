Game Day Preview - CGY vs ABB

January 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Ringing in the New Year right, with some hockey.

The rematch between the Abbotsford Canucks and Wranglers takes place today at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 2 p.m.

The Matchup

Monday night's game saw the Wranglers down the Canucks 4-3 after a heated back-and-forth battle.

Wranglers captain Clark Bishop scored two goals in the last three minutes of the game to give Calgary the victory.

The win improved the Wranglers to 21-9-1 on the season, as they remain first in the Pacific Division, and league.

The Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division at 14-13-0.

Players to Watch

William Stromgren has been taking full advantage of his new slotted spot on a line with Rory Kerins and Dryden Hunt.

Stromgren scored Monday playing in his 100th AHL game.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki is making an impact for the Canucks, racking up 16 points in just 19 games.

The winger has lit the lamp 12 times and added four assists.

How to Watch

Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

