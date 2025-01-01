Best of the West - Wranglers Sweep Canucks in 2

January 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers mounted a powerful third-period comeback to secure a 4-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday afternoon.

Rory Kerins put up two markers, with Martin Frk, and Sam Honzek also tallied.

After a scoreless first period, and a late second-period goal from Sammy Blais that gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead, the Wranglers dominated the final frame, scoring four unanswered goals.

The Wranglers offence came to life at the end of the second period, beginning with Kerins' highlight-reel goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Kerins finished off a beautiful pass from Hunter Brzustewicz, who had brought the puck around the Canucks net before finding his teammate for a one-timer from the crease.

The Wranglers wasted little time taking the lead in the third, as veteran Frk beat Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs.

Frk received a slick pass from Jeremie Poirier in the circle and threaded the needle through traffic to give Calgary a 2-1 advantage.

Kerins wasn't done yet, adding another tally just minutes later.

After a well-timed feed from William Stromgren, Kerins pounced on a loose puck right outside the crease, tapping it in for a 3-1 lead.

Christian Wolanin responded for Abbotsford with a quick blast from the point that narrowed the margin to 3-2.

However, the Wranglers sealed the game with an empty-netter from Honzek with just 30 seconds left on the clock.

The Wranglers will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup against the Manitoba Moose on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5 at the 'Dome.

