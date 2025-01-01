Syracuse Crunch Blank Toronto Marlies, 2-0

January 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Brandon Halverson and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Toronto Marlies, 2-0, this afternoon at Cola-Cola Coliseum.

The Crunch improved to 14-9-4-3 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the six-game season series with the Marlies.

Halverson put a stop to all 28 shots he faced and is now tied for the league lead with his fourth shutout of the season. Matt Murray turned aside 19-of-21 for Toronto. Syracuse special teams went 0-for-6 on power play opportunities but were a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch struck first 3:49 into the second frame. Max Groshev sent a pass to Milo Roelens in front of the crease who tipped it in over the left shoulder of Murray.

Jack Finley sealed the victory for Syracuse at the 17:05 mark of the third period. Murray made the save on Jesse Ylonen's shot but his pass attempt was knocked into the stick of Finley who dished it in from the slot.

The Crunch return home for the first time since December 14 when they face off against the Belleville Senators on Friday.

Crunchables: Brandon Halverson is tied for the league lead with four shutouts this season... Jack Finley has a three-game points streak (2g, 1a).

