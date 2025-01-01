Geordie Kinnear to Lead Atlantic Division Team at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

January 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Checkers bench boss Geordie Kinnear is headed to California to take part in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

By virtue of Charlotte owning the division's top points percentage at the end of 2024, Kinnear will serve as head coach for the Atlantic Division squad for the event, which will take place on Feb. 2 and 3 in Coachella Valley.

Kinnear, who became the sixth head coach in Checkers' AHL history on Sep. 10, 2020, is the second coach in franchise history to earn AHL All-Star honors, joining Mike Vellucci (2018-19).

