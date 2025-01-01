Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego
January 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled left wing Nikita Nesterenko from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Nesterenko, 23 (9/10/01), has scored two goals (2-0=2) in 12 career NHL contests with Anaheim, including his first NHL goal March 25, 2023 vs. St. Louis. In 2023-24 with the Ducks, Nesterenko scored one goal in three appearances. The 6-2, 195-pound forward has earned 5-7=12 points in 29 games with San Diego this season.
Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, the 6-2, 194-pound forward has scored 21-28=49 points and 52 penalty minutes (PIM) in 99 career AHL games. He registered 16-21=37 points in 70 games last season as a rookie with the Gulls, ranking fourth in goals, while leading San Diego rookie skaters in points, goals and assists.
In 93 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2020-23, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native collected 28-49=77 points with a +25 rating and 86 PIM.
