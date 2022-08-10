Joe Exter Named Heartlanders Associate Coach

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Wednesday Joe Exter has been named Heartlanders Associate Coach for the 2022-23 season. Exter joins Head Coach Derek Damon behind the bench and the move completes Iowa's hockey operations department for the team's second ECHL season.

Exter brings 17 seasons of coaching experience to the Heartland, most recently serving as assistant coach for Michigan State University from 2017-22. From 2011-17, Exter was Ohio State assistant coach.

Associate Coach Joe Exter: "You can feel the enthusiasm around town and our offices for the start of the season. I'm excited to work with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild organizations to develop our players and make sure they receive top-notch instruction to further their journeys in professional hockey. On another note, having the chance to build our team with Derek is a special opportunity; our principles align about the type of way we should play and the culture we will succeed with. All in all, I can't wait for October."

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "This is a great day for our organization and I am thrilled to welcome Joe to Iowa. He has brought success to legitimate powerhouses at the NCAA level with Michigan State and Ohio State in addition to representing our country with Team USA. At the ECHL level, it is crucial to have a coach that understands the full picture of an organization and we know that with Joe's experience, knowledge and personality he will fit into our vision and be vital to the success of our team and culture."

Exter Highlights

- Exter won the 2010 Gold Medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship and earned a bronze medal in 2011. He was the first ever full-time Goaltending Coach with the USA National Development Team Program (USNTDP, 2007-11) and won three straight gold medals from 2009-11 at the IIHF World Men's Under-18 Championships with Team USA.

- Returning to Iowa: Exter was the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders assistant coach in 2006-07 and qualified for the 2007 Clark Cup Playoffs. He also played for the 1998-99 Waterloo Black Hawks as a goaltender.

- 12 seasons of NCAA assistant coaching experience: six with Ohio State (2011-17), five with Michigan State (2017-22) and one with American International College (2005-06). Exter qualified for the 2017 NCAA Tournament with Ohio State.

- Captained Merrimack College in 2002-03 as goaltender and was named team MVP and given the college's Players Coach Award. Played two professional seasons for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers from 2003-05.

Coaching Resume

2005-06: American International College Assistant Coach

2006-07: Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)

2007-11: USNTDP Goaltending Coach

2011-17: Ohio State University Assistant Coach

2017-22: Michigan State Assistant Coach

Heartlanders Hockey Operations 2022-23

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon (2nd season)

Associate Coach Joe Exter (1st season)

Coordinator, Video & Team Services Eric Michaud (1st season)

Equipment Manager Greg Angus (1st season)

Athletic Trainer Megan Monjeau (2nd season)

Strength & Conditioning Coach Bryan Rohrbach (1st season)

