Nailers Unveil Jerseys for 2022-23 Season

August 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have unveiled their uniforms for the 2022-23 season. The Nailers will take the ice with three different jerseys - all of which have their own unique color scheme.

The white jerseys will be the most similar to the jerseys worn during the 2021-22 campaign, as the logo on the crest will be the traditional mask and nails, colored in Vegas gold and black. Just like this past season, the Pittsburgh Penguins logo will be on the left shoulder and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins logo will be on the right shoulder. However, the shoulders will be white, as opposed to last year's black. The trim of the white jersey will be black and Vegas gold.

The black jerseys bring a color back to the rotation after a one-year absence, as the logo on the crest will be the traditional mask and nails, colored in sunflower yellow and black - the same colors used by both Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The shoulders will feature both affiliate logos on a black background, and the jersey will be trimmed in white and sunflower yellow. This is the first time that sunflower yellow will be used in a primary uniform, as all previous uses of sunflower yellow were on alternate jerseys.

The alternate jerseys put a new spin on a popular color, as the jerseys will be red, with "Wheeling" spelled out diagonally across the chest in white. Red was one of the team's primary uniform colors from 1992-2011, and was then frequently used on alternate uniforms over the course of the last decade. Similar to the white and black jerseys, the alternates will have the affiliate logos on the shoulders with a red background, and the trim of the jerseys will be black and white.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin their 31st season on Saturday, October 22nd, when they host the Toledo Walleye at 7:10. Season memberships are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.