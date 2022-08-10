Brad Barone Back for Another Season with Solar Bears
August 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with goaltender Brad Barone on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.
Barone, 31, enjoyed a career year for the Solar Bears in 2021-22 after signing with Orlando just prior to the start of the regular season. The netminder ranked among the ECHL's goaltending leaders in several statistical categories while appearing in a career-high 48 games (3rd) with a 23-19-3 record (wins T-2nd), a 2.65 goals-against average (7th), a save percentage of .919 (1st) and three shutouts (T-3rd).
In the process, Barone set new Solar Bears single-season goaltending records for games (48), minutes played (2,695), consecutive appearances/starts (23; Jan. 23-March 15) and saves (1,357). His 23 victories and three assists matched the franchise single-season goaltending benchmarks.
For his efforts during the season, Barone was selected to represent the Solar Bears at the 2022 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville and finished the season fourth in voting for the ECHL's Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound backstop has appeared in 94 career ECHL games with Orlando, Utah, Rapid City, Norfolk, Newfoundland, Greenville and Atlanta, boasting a 40-33-10 record with a 2.87 GAA, a .910 save percentage and four shutouts.
Barone's pro résumé also includes 109 career matches in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Roanoke, Mississippi and Louisiana, posting a 51-41-7 record with a 2.72 GAA, a .917 save percentage and four shutouts. He was named the SPHL's Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18. Additionally, Barone suited up in 13 contests for the Berlin River Drivers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, the native of Medfield, Massachusetts played at Boston College, where he was part of the Eagles' national championship roster in 2012. In eight career games with B.C., Barone went 2-1-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage.
Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:
Forwards:
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Ross Olsson
Shawn Szydlowski
Defensemen:
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Goaltender:
Brad Barone
