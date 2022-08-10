Icemen & Nottingham Realty & Rentals Renew Partnership for 2022-23 Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce the continuance of a partnership with Nottingham Realty & Rentals LLC as the Official Property Management Firm of the Jacksonville Icemen.

During the 2022-2023 Icemen season, Nottingham Realty & Rental will provide a vacation getaway to their Kissimmee, Florida property to a lucky Icemen fan. Promotional details to enter to will will be announced at a later date.

"Nottingham Realty and Rentals is so proud to have joined the Jacksonville Icemen family and we can't wait to see what next year brings," said Nottingham Realty and Rentals managing partners Nicole Strong and Tracy Nottingham. "After such an amazing season where were able to experience the continues growth and passion of the Icemen Family, we are excited to be growing with them. As we say, let out family show your family the way home. And of course, Let's Go Icemen!"

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome back Nottingham Realty to the Icemen Family," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "Nottingham Realty has been amazing to work with over the years. They have done a tremendous job in managing our new player housing. We are also thrilled to have them offer our fans a chance to win an exciting getaway this season."

Nottingham Realty and Rentals is a vacation rental management company specializing in short-term rentals and long-term tenancies in the Orlando and North Florida region. They offer nearly 100 carefully selected vacation rental listings in Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach as well as inland homes in Jacksonville and Orlando. Nottingham Realty and Rentals takes great pride in the highest level of service and offer that personal touch to guests and owners. For more information about Nottingham Realty and Rentals, visit www.nottinghamrealtyjax.com.

