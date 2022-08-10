Mariners Make Trade with Wheeling Nailers

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a trade on Wednesday morning, acquiring forward and University of Maine alumnus Tim Doherty from the Wheeling Nailers. In exchange, the Mariners sent defenseman Jason Horvath to Wheeling.

Now 27 years old, Doherty played at Maine from 2016-20, serving as an alternate captain in his final year there. That season, he also finished second on the team in scoring with 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 34 games. Only Mitch Fossier, who recently signed with the Mariners, had more points for the Black Bears in 2019-20. With an extra year of eligibility, Doherty transferred to Penn State for his final season of 2020-21.

Coming out of college, Doherty signed initially with the Allen Americans before later joining the Nailers, and finding much more success. After just two points in 12 games for the Americans, he had nine in 14 contests for Wheeling, earning himself a contract for the following season. The 2021-22 season was his first full year as a pro, and it was a very productive one. In 65 games for the Nailers, he registered 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists), putting him fourth on the team in scoring. He tacked on four assists in 11 playoff contests.

While he is not related to Mariners captain Connor Doherty, the two did play a season together for the Boston Jr. Bruins USPHL Premier program in 2013-14. Tim also played for the St. George's School preparatory program in his home state of Rhode Island.

Jason Horvath skated in 37 games as a rookie for the Mariners in 2021-22. He appeared as both a defenseman and a forward and posted one goal and 12 assists.

Doherty joins a list of seven other players announced so far on the Mariners 2022-23 roster. The current roster can be viewed here.

