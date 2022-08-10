Nailers Make Pair of Trades

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two trades. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Jason Horvath from the Maine Mariners in exchange for forward Tim Doherty. The Nailers also traded forward Pierrick Dubé to the Trois-Rivières Lions in exchange for future considerations.

Horvath, 22, is coming off is first season of professional hockey, as he accumulated one goal, 12 assists, and 13 points in 37 games with the Mariners. Jason's best stretch during his rookie campaign came during late December and early January, when he found the scoresheet in four straight contests, which included a pair of multi-point efforts, a season-high six shots on goal against Trois-Rivières on December 18th, and his first career goal on January 1st against Adirondack. Prior to turning pro, the Russell, Ontario native played four seasons of junior hockey for the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes and Halifax Mooseheads. His best season came with Halifax in 2020-21, when he tallied five goals and 18 points in 43 games.

Doherty, 27, returns to the state where he played the majority of his college hockey career, as he played three seasons for the University of Maine Black Bears from 2017-20. Tim had two strong seasons in a Wheeling uniform, as he produced 24 goals, 30 assists, and 54 points in 79 games. He ranked fourth on the 2021-22 squad with 45 points, and his seven power play goals were tied for second on the team. The Portsmouth, Rhode Island native originally joined the Nailers in May of 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Allen Americans.

Dubé, 21, was claimed off waivers from Trois-Rivières by Wheeling during the 2021-22 season, but elected to finish the season in juniors, and went on to win a QMJHL President Cup with the Shawinigan Cataractes. Pierrick racked up 44 points in 36 regular season games with the Cataractes, then added 18 points in the playoffs, including the championship winning goal in overtime of game five against Charlottetown. The Sept-Iles, Québec native had four points in ten games last season with the Lions.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin their 31st season on Saturday, October 22nd, when they host the Toledo Walleye at 7:10. Season memberships are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

