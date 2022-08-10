Thunder Inks Rookie Walker Sommer

August 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of forward Walker Sommer for the 2022-23 season.

Sommer, 26, turns pro after splitting a four-year collegiate career at the Air Force Academy and Niagara University. During his first two years at Air Force, the 5-foot-9, 174-pound forward netted 19 points (10g, 9a) in 53 games. Sommer helped the Falcons to a AHA Championship in 2017-18.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to start my career with the Thunder," commented Sommer. "I've only heard great things about the organization as a whole and especially the fans. Last year at Niagara, we fell short of the championship but excited to get things started and win one in Wichita."

After taking the 2019-20 off for a transfer year, Sommer headed to Niagara, where he recorded 30 points (16g, 14a) in 47 games for the Purple Eagles. The Avon, Ohio native was named as an All-American Scholar in 2021-22 and also was named as an alternate captain during his senior campaign.

