Cyclones Ink Lee Lapid to First Pro Contract

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Lee Lapid to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Lapid, 24, becomes the sixth player to sign with the Cyclones and the first new face to Cincinnati's roster ahead of the upcoming season. The rookie forward signs his first professional contract after wrapping up his collegiate career at Canisius College.

"Now I'm a Cyclone," said Lapid. "It's exciting to transition to the pro game and I feel like I somewhat experienced that pro lifestyle in college. I pride myself on playing a complete game and I can do it on both ends of the ice and all situations. I'm prepared to contribute to the team and wherever they need me, I'll be ready for it."

"I've known Lee for a long time and coached him at the junior level in the OJHL," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "We've kept in touch ever since. He's a versatile, talented player that has a high ceiling. We look forward to helping his development as he begins what I think will be a long and successful pro hockey career."

Lee Lapid

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 24 (1/11/1998)

Born: Thornhill, Ontario

HT: 6'1" | WT: 190 lbs

Shoots: Right

- Finished four-year collegiate tenure last season at Canisius College. Registered 11 goals and 23 points to finish tied for second in team scoring his senior season.

- Accumulated 30 goals and 61 points across 97 NCAA games. Played with Cyclones forward Matt McLeod his freshman year.

- Was an academic standout, earning honors all four years of school, including AHA Conference All-Academic Team all four years, a three-time All-American Scholar, and AHA Student Athlete of the Year his junior season.

- Played four seasons with the Toronto Patriots in the OJHL. Was coached by Jason Payne in 2016-17, who was Assistant Coach for Toronto.

- Had a breakout season during final year of junior eligibility, racking up 54 points in 50 games across the 2017-18 campaign.

