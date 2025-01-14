Jimmy Lombardi Ranked Number 64 Among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Draft Rankings

January 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - NHL Central Scouting announced on Tuesday its Mid-Season Rankings of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft and Firebirds forward Jimmy Lombardi has been ranked number 64.

Lombardi checked in with a B grade on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List, which was released in November. A B grade corresponds to a 2nd-3rd round projection. He is now ranked 64th among 224 North American Skaters who appeared on the list.

The second-year Firebird is set to participate in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, which will take place on Wednesday night in Brantford. Lombardi has appeared in 37 games for the Firebirds this season and has recorded six goals and 16 assists. He was originally selected by the Firebirds in the second round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and has 13 goals and 29 assists in 99 career games.

