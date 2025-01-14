Five Spirit Players Listed on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Ranking

January 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Michael Misa landed #3 on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings late Tuesday morning along with four of his Spirit teammates. Kristian Epperson (#45), Josh Glavin (#103), Carson Harmer (#106), and Jacob Cloutier (#193) followed Misa as Spirit players who have made themselves prime candidates for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The newly minted Spirit captain, fresh off his OT-winner in Kitchener on Sunday night, finds himself as the second-highest OHLer on the list at #3. Michael Misa's play has drawn eyes and been a constant source of conversation all season long. After becoming the fastest player in team history to hit 200 points in Saginaw, Misa is tied for the league lead with 72 points. His 35 goals this season lead not just the OHL, but the entire 60-team Canadian Hockey League (CHL). Misa is in the midst of yet another point streak, recording 4G-5A-9P in his last five contests.

Kristian Epperson (#45) forced himself back into the NHL Draft discussion early in the season after showing an immediate scoring touch. Since then, the 2006-born Epperson lands as a projected second-rounder. He sits third in the league with at a +32, and second on his team with 51 points (17G, 34A) through just 35 games. Epperson is also tied for the league lead with three shorthanded goals this season. Though he is unable to attend due to injury, Epperson was initially slated to be an eye-catching player at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game in Brantford this week.

Spirit defenseman Josh Glavin has rocketed up the draft rankings since the original preliminary list due to his stout defensive play. The Sarnia, Ont. began the year as a "player to watch" outside the projected seven rounds on NHL Central Scouting's preseason watch list. Now, his #103 ranking places him as a potential fourth-round pick. The 6'3" defenseman has added eight assists this season through 40 games anchoring Saginaw's second defensive pair. Glavin leads the team with 66 PIM.

The OHL's leading rookie goal scorer sits 106th on this list. Carson Harmer, with 17G-12A-29P through 40 games this year, has proven to be a reliable second-line center in his rookie season. Harmer is fresh off his first-career hat trick against Niagara on December 29th. He's dialed up even more offence in the past month, cruising with 11 points (7G, 4A) in his last nine contests and only being held off the score sheet once.

Harmer's linemate Jacob Cloutier rounds out Saginaw's group on NHL Central Scouting's list at #193. Cloutier sits 3rd in the league's rookie scoring race with 11G-17A-28P through 40 games with the Spirit this season. His two goals helped the Spirit to a 4-3 overtime victory in Kitchener on Sunday night. Like Harmer, Cloutier has found another gear this winter with 5G-3A-8P in his last seven games.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.