Fronts this Week: Frontenacs Begin Homestand with Friday and Sunday Matchups

January 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

From not playing each other for over a year to playing each other twice in one week, the Frontenacs host the Greyhounds this Friday night. Last Friday in the Soo, the Frontenacs found themselves trailing 5-2 heading into the third period and scratched and clawed all their way back to win 6-5 in overtime. The Greyhounds will look to get themselves a bit of revenge this Friday in Kingston.

The Frontenacs are very proud to once again host Bell Let's Talk Night this Friday night, a staple on the calendar for the black and gold every season. Too many Canadians continue to struggle with their mental health, and this year Bell Let's Talk Day is putting a spotlight on the growing youth mental health crisis in Canada. The voices of youth with lived and living experience of mental health issues tell the story of struggle and loneliness but also of hope and optimism for the future.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Landon Miller (DET)

Nolan Lalonde (CBJ)

Owen Allard (UTAH)

Noel Nordh (UTAH)

Brady Martin (Top Prospect for 2025 NHL Draft)

Sunday, January 19th - vs Erie Otters - 2PM Puck Drop

It's time for another Sunday Funday this weekend as the Frontenacs play host to the Erie Otters. These two teams have met once already this season, with the Otters picking up a 3-2 overtime victory in Erie. It's a team we only play twice a season so you know the black and gold will be looking to get some revenge of their own when the two teams face off on Sunday afternoon.

The Kingston Frontenacs are teaming up with the Ottawa Black Bears of the National Lacrosse League! Their mascot 'Cubby' and player Connor Kearnan will be in attendance on the concourse to play games, teach lacrosse, and sign some autographs.

Season Ticket Members:

As a reminder, our annual Season Ticket Member Skate will be taking place after our game against the Erie Otters on Sunday. Following the game please display your Season Ticket Member badge and wait outside of section 113/114 on the main concourse.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Carey Terrance (ANA)

Martin Misiak (CHI)

Ty Henry (CHI)

Malcom Spence (Top Prospect for 2025 NHL Draft)

Matthew Schaefer (Top Prospect for 2025 NHL Draft) - *injured

