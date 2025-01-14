5 Storm Players Included on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings

January 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







NHL Central Scouting has released the Mid-Season Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft slated to take place this summer at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2025 NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings include five Storm players. Leading the way are Storm blueliners Daniil Skvortsov ranked 79th Quinn Beauchesne ranked 84th and Noah Jenekn ranked 104th. Lev Katzin 107th and Parker Snelgrove 179th round out the Storm rankings.

