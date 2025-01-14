O'Brien, Avery, Holmes & Egorov on NHL Central Scouting's Midseason Rankings

January 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 67 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting's Midseason Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft scheduled to take place June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The list features 11 OHL skaters ranked among the top 32 North American prospects, signaling strong first-round potential. Leading the pack is Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters, ranked first overall for the upcoming Draft. He's followed by the OHL's highest-ranked forward, Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit, at third, and Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads, at fourth. Among goaltenders, Aleksei Medvedev of the London Knights is the OHL's top-ranked netminder at second, with Jack Ivankovic of the Brampton Steelheads close behind at fifth.

The list includes 41 OHL forwards, 17 defencemen and nine goaltenders.

Of the 67 players listed, 32 are competing in the 2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game set for Wednesday, January 15 in Brantford, Ont.

2025 NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings - OHL

*- competing in 2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

SKATERS

RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM

1 Matthew Schaefer D Erie Otters

3 Michael Misa* C Saginaw Spirit

4 Porter Martone* RW Brampton Steelheads

8 Jake O'Brien* C Brantford Bulldogs

14 Malcolm Spence* LW Erie Otters

15 Kashawn Aitcheson* D Barrie Colts

16 Jack Nesbitt* C Windsor Spitfires

17 Brady Martin* C Soo Greyhounds

19 Henry Brzustewicz* D London Knights

23 Simon Wang D Oshawa Generals

27 Cameron Reid* D Kitchener Rangers

35 Luca Romano* C Kitchener Rangers

38 David Bedkowski* D Owen Sound Attack

41 Ethan Czata* C Niagara IceDogs

45 Kristian Epperson LW Saginaw Spirit

55 Evan Passmore* D Barrie Colts

64 Jimmy Lombardi* C Flint Firebirds

68 Tyler Hopkins* C Kingston Frontenacs

71 Shamar Moses* RW North Bay Battalion

79 Daniil Skvortsov D Guelph Storm

83 Lucas Karmiris* C Brampton Steelheads

84 Quinn Beauchesne* D Guelph Storm

85 Lirim Amidovski* RW North Bay Battalion

87 Carson Cameron* D Peterborough Petes

95 Kieren Dervin C Kingston Frontenacs

98 Jake Crawford C Owen Sound Attack

100 Lauri Sinivuori LW Oshawa Generals

103 Josh Glavin* D Saginaw Spirit

104 Noah Jenken D Guelph Storm

106 Carson Harmer* C Saginaw Spirit

107 Lev Katzin C Guelph Storm

113 Caden Taylor LW Peterborough Petes

114 Aidan Lane RW Brampton Steelheads

116 Harry Nansi* RW Owen Sound Attack

117 Travis Hayes* RW Soo Greyhounds

132 Oliver Turner D Erie Otters

136 Filip Ekberg* RW Ottawa 67's

138 Jordan Charron RW Soo Greyhounds

141 Joshua Avery* C Brantford Bulldogs

152 Callum Hughes LW Erie Otters

175 Tanner Lam RW Kitchener Rangers

177 Parker Holmes LW Brantford Bulldogs

178 Jonathan Kapageridis D North Bay Battalion

179 Parker Snelgrove C Guelph Storm

183 Aiden Young* LW Peterborough Petes

186 Blake Arrowsmith RW Niagara IceDogs

187 Noah Read C London Knights

190 Liam Beamish C Sarnia Sting

193 Jacob Cloutier* C Saginaw Spirit

197 Owen Griffin* C Oshawa Generals

199 Anthony Cristoforo D Windsor Spitfires

201 Tristan Delisle C Owen Sound Attack

205 Max Dirracolo D Kitchener Rangers

215 Evan Van Gorp LW London Knights

216 Ruslan Karimov RW Sarnia Sting

219 Shaan Kingwell LW Ottawa 67's

220 Carter Kostuch LW Sarnia Sting

LV Luke Dragusica D Brampton Steelheads

GOALTENDERS

RANK GOALTENDER TEAM

2 Aleksei Medvedev* London Knights

5 Jack Ivankovic* Brampton Steelheads

9 Trenten Bennett Owen Sound Attack

10 Ben Hrebik Barrie Colts

12 Matthew Koprowski* Owen Sound Attack

22 Michael McIvor North Bay Battalion

26 Jaeden Nelson Ottawa 67's

27 Michael Newlove Windsor Spitfires

31 David Egorov* Brantford Bulldogs

For the full NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings, visit nhl.com.

