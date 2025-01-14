O'Brien, Avery, Holmes & Egorov on NHL Central Scouting's Midseason Rankings
January 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 67 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting's Midseason Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft scheduled to take place June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The list features 11 OHL skaters ranked among the top 32 North American prospects, signaling strong first-round potential. Leading the pack is Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters, ranked first overall for the upcoming Draft. He's followed by the OHL's highest-ranked forward, Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit, at third, and Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads, at fourth. Among goaltenders, Aleksei Medvedev of the London Knights is the OHL's top-ranked netminder at second, with Jack Ivankovic of the Brampton Steelheads close behind at fifth.
The list includes 41 OHL forwards, 17 defencemen and nine goaltenders.
Of the 67 players listed, 32 are competing in the 2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game set for Wednesday, January 15 in Brantford, Ont.
2025 NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings - OHL
*- competing in 2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
SKATERS
RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM
1 Matthew Schaefer D Erie Otters
3 Michael Misa* C Saginaw Spirit
4 Porter Martone* RW Brampton Steelheads
8 Jake O'Brien* C Brantford Bulldogs
14 Malcolm Spence* LW Erie Otters
15 Kashawn Aitcheson* D Barrie Colts
16 Jack Nesbitt* C Windsor Spitfires
17 Brady Martin* C Soo Greyhounds
19 Henry Brzustewicz* D London Knights
23 Simon Wang D Oshawa Generals
27 Cameron Reid* D Kitchener Rangers
35 Luca Romano* C Kitchener Rangers
38 David Bedkowski* D Owen Sound Attack
41 Ethan Czata* C Niagara IceDogs
45 Kristian Epperson LW Saginaw Spirit
55 Evan Passmore* D Barrie Colts
64 Jimmy Lombardi* C Flint Firebirds
68 Tyler Hopkins* C Kingston Frontenacs
71 Shamar Moses* RW North Bay Battalion
79 Daniil Skvortsov D Guelph Storm
83 Lucas Karmiris* C Brampton Steelheads
84 Quinn Beauchesne* D Guelph Storm
85 Lirim Amidovski* RW North Bay Battalion
87 Carson Cameron* D Peterborough Petes
95 Kieren Dervin C Kingston Frontenacs
98 Jake Crawford C Owen Sound Attack
100 Lauri Sinivuori LW Oshawa Generals
103 Josh Glavin* D Saginaw Spirit
104 Noah Jenken D Guelph Storm
106 Carson Harmer* C Saginaw Spirit
107 Lev Katzin C Guelph Storm
113 Caden Taylor LW Peterborough Petes
114 Aidan Lane RW Brampton Steelheads
116 Harry Nansi* RW Owen Sound Attack
117 Travis Hayes* RW Soo Greyhounds
132 Oliver Turner D Erie Otters
136 Filip Ekberg* RW Ottawa 67's
138 Jordan Charron RW Soo Greyhounds
141 Joshua Avery* C Brantford Bulldogs
152 Callum Hughes LW Erie Otters
175 Tanner Lam RW Kitchener Rangers
177 Parker Holmes LW Brantford Bulldogs
178 Jonathan Kapageridis D North Bay Battalion
179 Parker Snelgrove C Guelph Storm
183 Aiden Young* LW Peterborough Petes
186 Blake Arrowsmith RW Niagara IceDogs
187 Noah Read C London Knights
190 Liam Beamish C Sarnia Sting
193 Jacob Cloutier* C Saginaw Spirit
197 Owen Griffin* C Oshawa Generals
199 Anthony Cristoforo D Windsor Spitfires
201 Tristan Delisle C Owen Sound Attack
205 Max Dirracolo D Kitchener Rangers
215 Evan Van Gorp LW London Knights
216 Ruslan Karimov RW Sarnia Sting
219 Shaan Kingwell LW Ottawa 67's
220 Carter Kostuch LW Sarnia Sting
LV Luke Dragusica D Brampton Steelheads
GOALTENDERS
RANK GOALTENDER TEAM
2 Aleksei Medvedev* London Knights
5 Jack Ivankovic* Brampton Steelheads
9 Trenten Bennett Owen Sound Attack
10 Ben Hrebik Barrie Colts
12 Matthew Koprowski* Owen Sound Attack
22 Michael McIvor North Bay Battalion
26 Jaeden Nelson Ottawa 67's
27 Michael Newlove Windsor Spitfires
31 David Egorov* Brantford Bulldogs
For the full NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings, visit nhl.com.
