Firebirds Announce Spaghetti on Ice, in Partnership with the Hurley Foundation, Benefitting Hurley Children's Hospital

January 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that the team will be hosting Flint Firebirds Spaghetti on Ice, in partnership with the Hurley Foundation and benefitting Hurley Children's Hospital on Sunday, February 23 at the Dort Financial Center. The fundraiser will feature a plated spaghetti meal, to be eaten on the Dort Financial Center ice and served to attendees by Firebirds players on their skates.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Hurley Foundation to bring back a classic Flint hockey fundraiser," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "The Hurley Foundation does incredible work in our community, and this event will help provide essential resources for them to continue making a positive impact on the lives of pediatric patients and their families. We are grateful for the opportunity to support such an important cause, and we can't wait to see everybody there."

Spaghetti on Ice will begin at 12:30 p.m. and run until 4:30 p.m., with the meal being served at 2 p.m. The entire Firebirds roster will be present during the fundraiser, which will be catered by Italia Gardens.

"Hurley Foundation is excited to partner with our friends at the Firebirds to bring Spaghetti on Ice back to the community," Hurley Foundation President Karima Amlani said. "We know that Firebirds fans care about Hurley kiddos and this fun, unique and nostalgic event is another way to show it! Proceeds from this year's event will go towards renovating a multipurpose room on the pediatric unit to give pediatric patients, loved ones, and providers a much-needed flexible space to make the most of their inpatient stay."

Proceeds from Spaghetti on Ice will go towards renovating a teen room space at Hurley Children's Hospital, transforming it into a space with a wide range of uses. The new multipurpose room will provide parent and family education, a meeting space for physicians, nurses and other team members to collaborate on patient care, a trauma and bereavement space, a teddy bear clinic for children to play and events that ensure children undergoing treatment are able to enjoy typical holiday celebrations.

This will be the first time the Firebirds have hosted Spaghetti on ice, an event that the Flint Generals popularized in the area and last hosted nearly 15 years ago. In addition to the delicious spaghetti meal, tickets include soft drinks and water, an available cash bar, a Spaghetti on Ice souvenir puck, a door prize raffle and a silent auction.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday with adult tickets priced at $45 and tickets for children 12 and under at $15. They can be purchased in person at the Dort Financial Center box office or online at ETIX.com.

