2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 14

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 14 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With 28 wins and only two regulation losses since October 20, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) sit atop the rankings for the seventh week in a row, the longest stretch of any club in the CHL this season. Right behind them continues to be the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who have won nine of their last 10 games and currently stand as the lone 30-win team in the QMJHL this season. Rounding out the top three are the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who extended their point streak to nine games (6-0-1-2) and became the first WHL club to crack 30 wins in 2024-25 this past week.

Among the most notable changes to this week's Top-10 rankings were the entry of the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL and the Oshawa Generals of the OHL. As the only WHL club with eight wins in their last 10 contests, a stretch that includes their current six-game winning streak, the Hitmen are making their Top-10 debut of the 2024-25 campaign in eighth this week. Meanwhile, with five wins in seven games since returning from their holiday break on December 29, the Generals come in at No. 9 and are back in the Top-10 rankings for the first time since the beginning of October.

The next rankings will be released the week of January 20, following the 15th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 14

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

4. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

5. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

6. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

7. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

8. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

9. Oshawa Generals (OHL)

10. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-14.

