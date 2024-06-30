Jewell Loyd Drops Back-To-Back 30-Point Games to Lead the Storm in a WIN over the Wings!

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Gold Mamba delivered 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead her squad to victory.

