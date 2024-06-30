Sports stats



Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd Drops Back-To-Back 30-Point Games to Lead the Storm in a WIN over the Wings!

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video


The Gold Mamba delivered 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead her squad to victory.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Seattle Storm Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central