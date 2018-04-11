Jets Recall Jamie Phillips from the Manitoba Moose

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled goaltender Jamie Phillips from the Manitoba Moose.

Phillips, 25, has a 6-7-0 record with the Moose this season with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. The Caledonia, Ontario native has also played 16 games for the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen this year and has a record of 3-11-0 with a shutout.

Phillips was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round (190th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Jamie Phillips

Goalie

Born Mar 24 1993 -- Caledonia, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 175

SeasonTeamLgeGPAPIMMinGAENSOGAAWLTSvsPct

2010-11 Pembroke Lumber Kings CCHL 33 1 2 1857 66 0 6 2.13 25 6 1 691 0.913

2011-12 Toronto Jr. Canadiens OJHL 11 0 4 637 33 0 1 3.11 4 4 2 366 0.917

2011-12 Powell River Kings BCHL 26 0 2 1433 48 0 5 2.01 16 6 1 561 0.921

2012-13 Michigan Tech WCHA 9 0 2 324 13 0 1 2.40 2 2 0 127 0.907

2013-14 Michigan Tech WCHA 13 1 0 680 32 0 0 2.82 4 6 1 264 0.892

2014-15 Michigan Tech WCHA 41 0 4 2417 70 0 6 1.74 28 9 2 976 0.933

2015-16 Michigan Tech WCHA 36 0 0 2193 72 5 3 1.97 23 8 5 855 0.922

2016-17 Tulsa Oilers ECHL 31 0 4 1871 82 3 1 2.63 19 10 0 863 0.913

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 11 0 0 585 29 3 0 2.97 2 4 1 278 0.906

2017-18 Jacksonville Icemen ECHL 16 1 0 869 49 5 1 3.38 3 11 0 403 0.892

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 16 0 17 871 40 3 0 2.76 6 7 0 415 0.912

