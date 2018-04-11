San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets On-Sale Thursday, April 12

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's Calder Cup Playoffs tickets for San Diego's 2018 home games will go on sale to the public Thursday, Apr. 12 at 10 a.m. Full season ticket holders and 20-game mini-plan holders received exclusive access to a playoff ticket presale today beginning at 10 a.m.

Individual game tickets (potential three home games) for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Valley View Casino Center start as low as $23 per seat (limit 8 tickets per person).

By placing a deposit on 2018-19 season tickets, fans receive the opportunity to purchase a 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs ticket strip for a discounted rate, guaranteeing the same seat for every Gulls home game throughout the postseason.

On Thursday, Apr. 12 the Gulls will host a Drive to the Playoffs event from 8-10 a.m. in the north parking lot at Valley View Casino Center. The first 94 cars to arrive, beginning at 8 a.m., will receive a pair of tickets to a First Round Calder Cup Playoff game, a Gulls car flag, promo pack, breakfast and a chance to participate in the Gulls Snow Scramble.

Each of the first 94 vehicles to arrive will participate in the Gulls Snow Scramble and have 20 seconds (one person at a time) to search through a mound of snow to win merchandise packs, gift cards, free tickets and more. All participants will receive a prize.

Tickets may be purchased for Thursday's on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. through SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Valley View Casino Center Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note that opponent, dates and times will be confirmed and announced when details become available. The Gulls Calder Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be released by the AHL at a future date.

For more information, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs.

