San Antonio Reassigns Defenseman Nicolas Meloche to Colorado Eagles

April 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that defenseman Nicolas Meloche has been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).

Meloche, 20, has collected 17 points (5g/12a) in 58 games with the Silver and Black, while adding one goal in five games with the Eagles during his first professional season. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound defenseman will join the Eagles for their Kelly Cup Playoff run in Colorado's first-round matchup with the Wichita Thunder.

The Silver and Black return to the Alamo City for their final homestand to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

