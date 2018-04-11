IceHogs Ink Samuelsson, Bondra to AHL Deals

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have agreed to terms with forward Henrik Samuelsson on a two-year AHL contract that covers the remainder of the 2017-18 season and runs through the 2018-19 campaign. In addition, Rockford has also agreed to terms with forward Radovan Bondra on a one-year AHL contract extension through the 2018-19 campaign.

Samuelsson, 24, was originally selected 27th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Draft. The 6-3, 210-lbs forward began the 2017-18 season with the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL, collecting 43 points (16g, 27a) and 96 penalty minutes in 49 games. He led all Idaho skaters in penalty minutes, ranked second on the team in both points and assists and was tied for fourth in goals.

The Pittsburgh native signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement with the IceHogs on Feb. 11 and scored a goal in each of his first three games with Rockford. As of April 10, Samuelsson has helped the Hogs to a 14-6-1-1 record while logging 11 points (8g, 3a), 16 PIMs and a +2 rating through his 22 total appearances with the team. The forward leads Rockford in goals since making his team debut, and has notched a pair of season high-tying three-game point streaks from March 13-17 and March 23-26.

Samuelsson originally made his professional debut with the Portland Pirates in the AHL during the 2014-15 season. He has combined for 66 points (31g, 35a) and 122 PIMs in 158 career AHL games between Portland (2014-15), Springfield (2015-16), Tucson (2016-17), Bakersfield (2016-17) and Rockford (2017-18). The forward also made his NHL debut with the Coyotes on Feb. 26, 2015 at the New York Rangers and has skated in three NHL games with Phoenix.

Prior to making his pro debut, Samuelsson skated in three consecutive seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings from 2011-14. He served as an alternate captain during the 2013-14 season and helped lead Edmonton to a WHL championship after pacing the team in scoring with 23 points (8g, 15a) in 21 postseason contests. The forward then won the 2014 CHL Championship (Memorial Cup) with Edmonton and was named to the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with eight points (4g, 4a) in five games.

Bondra, 21, signed an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) with the IceHogs on April 8, 2017 and picked up two PIMs in five AHL contests last year. The 6-5, 221-lbs. forward signed a one-year AHL deal with Rockford on Sept. 25, 2017 and scored one goal in 11 ECHL games with the Indy Fuel before being sidelined through the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign with an upper-body injury.

Last season, the Trebisov, Slovakia native skated in 62 games in the WHL prior to concluding the year with the IceHogs. Bondra combined for 63 points (32g, 31a) in 62 contests between the Vancouver Giants and Prince George Cougars during the regular season, and chipped in two goals and three assists in six playoff games with Prince George.

Overall, Bondra logged 93 points (47g, 46a) with 68 PIMs in 121 career games in the WHL over the last three seasons between Vancouver (2015-16) and Prince George (2016-18). Prior to playing in the WHL, the forward helped Team Slovakia capture the Bronze Medal in the 2014-15 U20 World Junior Championships. That season, he also helped HC Kosice to the Slovakian Extraliga championship, notching three points (1g, 2a) and four PIMs in 15 playoff games.

Bondra was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

