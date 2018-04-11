Crunch Shutout Amerks, 1-0
April 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Connor Ingram recorded a 38-save performance as the Syracuse Crunch shutout out the Rochester Americans, 1-0, tonight at the Blue Cross Arena.
Matthew Peca scored the game's only goal early in the third period to advance the Crunch to 45-21-3-5 on the season and 6-1-1-1 in the 10-game season series against the Amerks.
Tonight's victory marked Ingram's fourth shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark turned aside 17-of-18 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse was scoreless on four power play opportunities, while the penalty kill was successful on all six Rochester man-advantages.
After two scoreless periods, Peca tallied his 13th of the season 1:22 into the third. He chased the puck into the corner and sent it up to Reid McNeill at the left point. The blueliner's slap shot went wide and ricocheted off the end boards to Carter Verhaeghe at the post. He managed to quickly redirect the puck across the crease for Peca to chip into an open net on the backdoor.
The Crunch travel to Utica for the final road game of the regular season on Friday at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: The Crunch are 4-0 when both teams are scoreless through two periods...With tonight's win, the Crunch will set a new franchise record for points percentage, surpassing .638 in both the 2012-13 and 2005-06 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2018
- Amerks Blanked by Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Shutout Amerks, 1-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Ink Samuelsson, Bondra to AHL Deals - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets On-Sale Thursday, April 12 - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Home Finale Features Fan Appreciation Night on Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- San Antonio Reassigns Defenseman Nicolas Meloche to Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners to Wrap up Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners to Wrap up Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- G Dustin Tokarski Recalled by Flyers, G John Muse Returned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears to Honor Humboldt Broncos on Saturday - Hershey Bears
- Sparks Voted Baz Bastien Award Winner as AHL's Outstanding Goaltender - Toronto Marlies
- Game #66 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 27 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Toronto's Garret Sparks Voted Winner of 2017-18 Baz Bastien Memorial Award - AHL
- Reto Berra Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose at 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Jets Recall Jamie Phillips from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Penguins Sign Angello to ATO, Recall Seven from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-3 Win over Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Clinch Berth in 2017-18 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Fall to Wolves in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.