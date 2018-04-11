Crunch Shutout Amerks, 1-0

April 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Connor Ingram recorded a 38-save performance as the Syracuse Crunch shutout out the Rochester Americans, 1-0, tonight at the Blue Cross Arena.

Matthew Peca scored the game's only goal early in the third period to advance the Crunch to 45-21-3-5 on the season and 6-1-1-1 in the 10-game season series against the Amerks.

Tonight's victory marked Ingram's fourth shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark turned aside 17-of-18 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse was scoreless on four power play opportunities, while the penalty kill was successful on all six Rochester man-advantages.

After two scoreless periods, Peca tallied his 13th of the season 1:22 into the third. He chased the puck into the corner and sent it up to Reid McNeill at the left point. The blueliner's slap shot went wide and ricocheted off the end boards to Carter Verhaeghe at the post. He managed to quickly redirect the puck across the crease for Peca to chip into an open net on the backdoor.

The Crunch travel to Utica for the final road game of the regular season on Friday at 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: The Crunch are 4-0 when both teams are scoreless through two periods...With tonight's win, the Crunch will set a new franchise record for points percentage, surpassing .638 in both the 2012-13 and 2005-06 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.