Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose at 6:30 p.m.

April 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (30-25-9-1, 70pts) host the San Jose Barracuda (31-26-4-4, 70pts) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena tonight at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas presented by Energy 95.3 FM and Affinity Truck Center

Great seats start at just $12, click here to purchase. Check out the all-new Ice Level Lounge, free with a lower level ticket; watch the video here.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas presented by Energy 95.3 FM and Affinity Truck Center. The team's warmup jersey auction continues as well on the concourse.

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Chicken and Beef Fajitas

Rice and Beans

Bunuelos

Cookies

Ensalada Fresca

Tortillas

Salsa

Guacamole

Sour Cream

TAP ROOM

Mexican Torta

Asada

Bean Spread

Sour Cream

Guacamole

Chips

Salsa

NEW BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP: iTunes | Google Play

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: None as the team travels to San Jose

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda in game nine of their 10 game season series. Bakersfield is unbeaten in regulation in its last five games against San Jose with a 3-0-2 record. Overall, the Condors are 4-2-2 against the Barracuda this season and are 3-1-0 on home ice.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield split a weekend series in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose. After a Friday night loss, the Condors erased a two-goal second intermission deficit on Sunday with four third period goals in a 4-3 win. RW Patrick Russell scored twice shorthanded, LW David Gust scored on the power play, and RW Tyler Vesel opened the scoring with his first professional goal.

San Jose swept Cleveland at home last Friday and Saturday by a combined 10-2 score. On Saturday night G Antoine Bibeau stopped 23 to preserve a 4-0 shutout win. LW Rudolfs Balcers had a goal and assist and C John McCarthy had two helpers.

BEAR AND LOWE BOLSTER BLUE LINE

D-men Ethan Bear and Keegan Lowe returned to the Condors yesterday following the conclusion of the Edmonton Oilers season. Bear made his NHL debut, scored his first NHL goal, and played 18 games with the Oilers on his first-ever NHL recall. Lowe played two games and made his Oilers debut.

MR. SHORTHANDED

RW Patrick Russell scored shorthanded twice in the 4-3 win over Manitoba on Sunday. He now has four on the season, which matches the Condors AHL-high for one season, set by Rob Klinkhammer in 2015-16. Overall, the Condors have nine shorthanded goals on the season. The most for one season was in 2015-16 when the team had 13.

CONDORS NOTES

C Cooper Marody joined the Condors after signing a three-year entry level contract with the Edmonton Oilers earlier in the week. He signed following his junior season at the University of Michigan where he led the Big 10 in scoring and helped the Wolverines to the Frozen Four semi-finals... Bakersfield is 26-20-8-1 against the Pacific Division... The Condors penalty kill is t-5th in the AHL at 84.2%... Tyler Vesel joined Ethan Bear, David Gust, Caleb Jones, Ryan Mantha, Logan Day, and Chad Butcher as players who scored their first professional goals with the Condors this season. Ostap Safin scored his first professional North American goal last week.

BARRACUDA NOTES

San Jose is still mathmatically alive for a playoff berth, even though they are even on points with the Condors. The Barracuda need three regulation losses from San Diego and three wins with at least two being in regulation or overtime... G Antoine Bibeau is tied for 3rd with five shutouts... LW Rudolfs Balcers is 7th among rookies in scoring with 46 points (22g-24a).

TRANSACTIONS

4/10 - D Ethan Bear assigned by Edmonton

4/10 - D Keegan Lowe assigned by Edmonton

4/9 - D Sam Thibault released

4/9 - C Cooper Marody assigned by Edmonton

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.