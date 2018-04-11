Roadrunners to Wrap up Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Weekend
April 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will conclude their regular season schedule when the club hosts the San Diego Gulls for Fan Appreciation Weekend.
With contests on Friday and Saturday set for 7:05 p.m., all fans on both evenings will have the opportunity to take home giveaways and prizes ranging from multiple TV's 50" and above to gift cards for your favorite Tucson fooderies such as HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery, Playground and Sentinel Peak Brewery and much more in between. Additional items have been provided courtesy of Sport Clips, In-N-Out, OrthoPros, Old Tucson and Williams and Associates.
Saturday, fans will receive a 2017-18 team poster while supplies last.
Tickets for this both games, which can also be purchased as a part of the Playoff Push Pack, are on sale now.
Following the games the team will turn their attention to the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. Having solidified a higher seed, Tucson has elected to begin the first round on the road against an opponent to be determined this week. Game Three of the best-of-five series will be held at Tucson Arena on Wednesday, April 25 and Games Four and Five, if necessary, will be in Old Pueblo on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 respectively. Individual game tickets for the games will go on sale this Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office, as well as on Ticketmaster.com.
For more information on the club, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.
